California Checks On Farmworkers In Heat Wave

By Sasha Khokha
Published July 9, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Searing temperatures are expected this week in most of California. That spells more trouble for firefighters, and can be deadly for people laboring in agricultural fields. This summer, at least one farmworker has died due to heat exhaustion. California officials are trying to better enforce laws requiring growers to provide adequate water and shade.

Sasha Khokha reports from member station KQED in San Francisco.

