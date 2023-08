More than 520 people have been killed there in Juarez, Mexico, in drug-related violence since the start of the year.

Arson has destroyed some of Juarez's largest nightclubs and restaurants.

The police department is under attack and from both organized crime and the mayor. And most residents say there's no end in sight to the turmoil.

