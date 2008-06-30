Spain Celebrates First Euro Win in 44 Years

ARI SHAPIRO, host:

It's been 44 years since Spain held a trophy in the European soccer championships, and yesterday that changed. A third of the way through the final Euro 2008 game against Germany, Spain's Fernando Torres scored a goal.

Unidentified Man: And this is the change of (unintelligible) again, and Fernando Torres is almost the recipient. He is the recipient.

(Soundbite of cheering)

Unidentified Man: Torres has the Midas Touch, and it's a Spanish treasure.

(Soundbite of cheering)

SHAPIRO: It turned out to be the only goal. Spain beat Germany one to nothing. Spain is a notorious underachiever in this competition. In the last five tournaments, they've gone home in the quarterfinals. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

