Domestic sugar producers are reeling from the news that the largest sugar cane grower, U.S. Sugar, is closing. The company is selling its land to Florida for $1.7 billion, so the state can use it to preserve the Everglades. Now domestic producers are worried that losing such a major ally in their lobbying efforts will sour their ability to shape national sugar policy and set prices in the future.

