In the 1970s, George Carlin's seven dirty words routine was the center of a famous obscenity case. More recently, the comic was named the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an award scheduled to be presented at the Kennedy Center in November. Carlin died of heart failure Sunday the age of 71.

These interviews were originally broadcast on June 1, 1990 and November 1, 2004.

