Intel Report Eyes Climate Change-Security Link

By Tom Gjelten
Published June 23, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

U.S. intelligence agencies have produced a classified assessment of the implications of climate change for U.S. national security.

The National Intelligence Assessment has been delivered to Congress and will be the subject of a hearing later this week.

Sources familiar with the report say it identifies several countries where climate change could lead to political instability and violent conflict with possible repercussions for the United States.

Tom Gjelten
Tom Gjelten reports on religion, faith, and belief for NPR News, a beat that encompasses such areas as the changing religious landscape in America, the formation of personal identity, the role of religion in politics, and conflict arising from religious differences. His reporting draws on his many years covering national and international news from posts in Washington and around the world.
