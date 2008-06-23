Intel Report Eyes Climate Change-Security Link

U.S. intelligence agencies have produced a classified assessment of the implications of climate change for U.S. national security.

The National Intelligence Assessment has been delivered to Congress and will be the subject of a hearing later this week.

Sources familiar with the report say it identifies several countries where climate change could lead to political instability and violent conflict with possible repercussions for the United States.

