Volunteers Work To Save Homes, Businesses From Floods

At least 20,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday. Hundreds of blocks are submerged, threatening the city's drinking supply. Emergency officials expect it will be at least four days before water levels are low enough to get crews in pump out the excess water.

About 200 homes are expected to have extensive damage due to the levee breach. Many of the same homes were also extensively damaged when the same levee broke in 1993. Minnesota Public Radio's Tom Weber talkes to volunteers of all ages, as they filled sandbags.

