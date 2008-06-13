© 2023 Public Radio East
Marvel's 'Incredible Hulk' Beefy But Doesn't Satisfy

By Kenneth Turan
Published June 13, 2008 at 12:00 AM EDT

If you've ever gotten really angry, you feel a kinship with "The Incredible Hulk." First he gets mad, then he turns green, and then he gets even, flattening everything in sight.

Morning Edition and Los Angeles Times critic Kenneth Turan says Marvel Entertainment's resurrection of the monster for the big screen is solid and efficient, if not particularly adventurous. And it has a problem ending.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
