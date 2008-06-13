Marvel's 'Incredible Hulk' Beefy But Doesn't Satisfy

If you've ever gotten really angry, you feel a kinship with "The Incredible Hulk." First he gets mad, then he turns green, and then he gets even, flattening everything in sight.

Morning Edition and Los Angeles Times critic Kenneth Turan says Marvel Entertainment's resurrection of the monster for the big screen is solid and efficient, if not particularly adventurous. And it has a problem ending.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.