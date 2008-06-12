© 2023 Public Radio East
High Court Deals Setback to Bush Guantanamo Plans

By Nina Totenberg
Published June 12, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Foreign terrorism suspects being held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, have rights under the U.S. Constitution to challenge their detention in civilian courts, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The decision is another setback for the Bush administration over its treatment of prisoners being held indefinitely and without charges at Guantanamo.

The court also ruled in a separate case that American citizens facing criminal charges in Iraqi courts do not have a right to be heard in U.S. courts.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
