Next Step: Choosing a Running Mate

With the contentious primary campaign behind him, the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee, Barack Obama, must now choose a running mate, reach out to Sen. Hillary Clinton's many passionate supporters and unify his fractured party. All that while keeping one eye on the presumptive Republican nominee, John McCain, who wasted little time taking the fight to his new rival. He criticized Obama in a speech several hours before Obama declared victory.

Political commentators E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and the Brookings Institution and David Brooks of The New York Times discuss the week in politics with Robert Siegel.

