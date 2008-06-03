Update from Obama Camp

The Democratic Party's primary season comes to a close on Tuesday, as voters in South Dakota and Montana got to the polls in the final two primaries. For Barack Obama, superdelegates who have been quiet are finally speaking up, including former President Jimmy Carter and House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, who both endorsed him on Tuesday.

There are 31 delegates at stake in Tuesday's primaries, but eyes are on the superdelegates, nearly 200 of whom remain uncommitted. Their decisions will determine the nomination.

NPR's Don Gonyea tells Melissa Block the Obama campaign is looking for victories in both states, but more importantly, the campaign is looking at the final delegate count.

