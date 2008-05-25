How's Your Summer Shaping Up?

ARI SHAPIRO, host:

As we approach the long, hot days of summer, we asked you to tell us about your upcoming summer adventures. Did you ever. WEEKEND EDITION listeners will be doing everything from wrestling in Mongolia to singing in England's Canterbury Cathedral. You'll be cycling through the villages of southern France and studying wildlife in a remote Peruvian community.

Please keep sending us your travel plans. If we like your story, we'll arrange to talk with you while you're on vacation, and we'll put your adventures on the air. Go to our Web site, NPR.org, click on the Contact Us link, and put Summer Adventures in the subject line.

