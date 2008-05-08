© 2023 Public Radio East
Diplomat: Junta Leaders Blocking Aid to Myanmar

Published May 8, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Conditions are worsening in Myanmar as hungry survivors wait among the dead for help after a huge cyclone hit the Southeast Asian nation over the weekend. The top U.S. diplomat in the country is predicting that the death toll could rise as high as 100,000, from the official tally of 22,500.

Host Renee Montagne talks with Shari Villarosa, U.S. charge d'affairs in Yangon, Myanmar, for the latest developments.

