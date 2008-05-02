Jobs Report Better than Predicted

The U.S. lost 20,000 jobs in April, its fourth straight monthly decline. Once again there were big losses in construction, retail and manufacturing employment. But the overall losses were smaller than expected and the overall unemployment rate actually edged down a bit to 5 percent. It's the second major report this week to suggest that the downturn may not be as severe as some predictions a few months ago.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.