Jobs Report Better than Predicted

By Jim Zarroli
Published May 2, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

The U.S. lost 20,000 jobs in April, its fourth straight monthly decline. Once again there were big losses in construction, retail and manufacturing employment. But the overall losses were smaller than expected and the overall unemployment rate actually edged down a bit to 5 percent. It's the second major report this week to suggest that the downturn may not be as severe as some predictions a few months ago.

Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
