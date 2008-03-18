© 2023 Public Radio East
Is the Fed Doing Enough to Help Sagging Economy?

By Scott Horsley
Published March 18, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Federal Reserve swooped in quickly to prevent Wall Street titan Bear Stearns from going bust and triggering a panic. It's not a bailout in the sense of a taxpayer rescue of a corporation. But it is part of a more activist approach to the credit crisis by both the Fed and the Bush administration's economic team.

Some observers praise the Fed for its aggressive moves to prevent a broader meltdown in financial markets. But others say it isn't doing enough to address the underlying problem.

Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
