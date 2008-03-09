Mississippi Voters to Cast Ballots in Primary

The Mississippi presidential primary is very different from those in Texas and Ohio on March 4, which Democrat Hillary Clinton won.

For example, there is no big labor organization or robust, muscular Democratic party in Mississippi, so some of the issues about trade are not as big a deal. The war in Iraq is a big issue in Mississippi, where a lot of industry is reliant on the military. Health care is also key for Mississippi voters.

Mississippi has the largest percentage of African-American voters in the country. If voting trends continue, that should benefit Clinton's rival, Barack Obama. Despite the idea that Obama has lost momentum because of losses in Ohio and Texas, African-American voters in Mississippi are glad the race has gotten to a point where they can have a say.

