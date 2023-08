Robert Siegel and Melissa Block get tips on how to pronounce the new Russian president's surname from Russian language teacher Lida Oukaderova of George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

NPR's Gregory Feiffer says Vladimir Putin's chosen successor's name, Dmitri Medvedev, is pronounced "med-VYED-eff." But others in broadcasting say it differently.

