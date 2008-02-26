© 2023 Public Radio East
Volunteers Crucial to Democrats' Campaigns

By Don Gonyea
Published February 26, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST
Volunteers for New York Sen. Hillary Clinton's campaign brave the February cold to hold an afternoon "honk and wave" at a busy intersection in Toledo, Ohio.
Evie Stone, NPR /
Derek Fawcett is a volunteer for Illinois Sen. Barack Obama's campaign. Fawcett is from Chicago, but he is in Toledo for a week coordinating out-of-state volunteers.
/
The next big round in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination takes place one week from Tuesday, when Texas, Ohio, Rhode Island and Vermont hold primaries.

The focus, of course, is on the big, delegate-rich contests in Ohio and Texas. Both states are considered absolute must wins for New York Sen. Hillary Clinton, who has lost 11 straight contests to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama.

The two Democratic candidates seem to have been shuttling back and forth between Ohio and Texas, looking for votes.

But a critical part of both campaigns takes place well away from the candidates themselves: It's the ground-campaign, involving thousands of volunteers.

NPR visited the field offices for the Clinton and Obama campaigns in Toledo, Ohio.

Don Gonyea
