Volunteers Crucial to Democrats' Campaigns
The next big round in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination takes place one week from Tuesday, when Texas, Ohio, Rhode Island and Vermont hold primaries.
The focus, of course, is on the big, delegate-rich contests in Ohio and Texas. Both states are considered absolute must wins for New York Sen. Hillary Clinton, who has lost 11 straight contests to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama.
The two Democratic candidates seem to have been shuttling back and forth between Ohio and Texas, looking for votes.
But a critical part of both campaigns takes place well away from the candidates themselves: It's the ground-campaign, involving thousands of volunteers.
NPR visited the field offices for the Clinton and Obama campaigns in Toledo, Ohio.
