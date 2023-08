No Country for Old Men took top honors at Sunday's Academy Awards presentation in Los Angeles.

The crime saga by Joel and Ethan Coen took home four Academy Awards, including best picture.

All four acting prizes went to Europeans. Daniel Day-Lewis and Marion Cotillard took the best acting awards, while Tilda Swinton and Javier Bardem were honored for their supporting roles.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.