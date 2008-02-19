© 2023 Public Radio East
Castro Says Resignation Is Not 'Farewell'

By Steve Inskeep
Published February 19, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

A presidential transition is apparently under way in Cuba. Fidel Castro, who has already given up power temporarily because of illness, says he will do so permanently.

In a letter released on the Internet, Castro says he will not stand for another term.

President Bush, the latest of many American presidents to confront Castro, says he hopes this leads to free and fair elections.

But Castro writes in his letter, "This is not my farewell. I shall continue to write under the heading 'Reflections by Comrade Fidel.'"

"Perhaps," he writes, "my voice will be heard."

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
