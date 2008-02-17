Pakistan Prepares for Parliamentary Elections

Pakistan holds parliamentary elections Monday. The outcome could produce a parliament hostile to President Pervez Musharraf, who has seen his popularity plummet over the past year.

Violence that has wracked Pakistan recently is expected to produce a low turnout in most areas of the country but probably not in the Bhutto stronghold of Sindh province, giving rise to expectations that her Pakistan People's Party is likely to dominate the new legislature.

