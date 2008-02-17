© 2023 Public Radio East
Pakistan Prepares for Parliamentary Elections

By Philip Reeves
Published February 17, 2008 at 8:00 AM EST

Pakistan holds parliamentary elections Monday. The outcome could produce a parliament hostile to President Pervez Musharraf, who has seen his popularity plummet over the past year.

Violence that has wracked Pakistan recently is expected to produce a low turnout in most areas of the country but probably not in the Bhutto stronghold of Sindh province, giving rise to expectations that her Pakistan People's Party is likely to dominate the new legislature.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
