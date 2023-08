General Motors reported a loss of $722 million for the last three months of 2007. Still, that was better than many analysts expected, and GM shares rose slightly as trading opened. GM also announced an expanded buyout program for UAW members. But what might happen to GM this year — as the U.S. economy slows?

Dustin Dwyer reports from Michigan Radio.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.