© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pentagon Levels Capital Charges at Detainees

By Guy Raz
Published February 11, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

The Pentagon says it has charged six detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder in connection with the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The men will become the first Guantanamo prisoners to face trial. And if they're convicted, they could receive the death penalty.

The six detainees being charged with murder and war crimes in connection with the attacks include Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Guy Raz
Guy Raz is an independent producer who has been described by the New York Times as "one of the most popular podcasters in history."
See stories by Guy Raz