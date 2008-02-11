Pentagon Levels Capital Charges at Detainees

The Pentagon says it has charged six detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder in connection with the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The men will become the first Guantanamo prisoners to face trial. And if they're convicted, they could receive the death penalty.

The six detainees being charged with murder and war crimes in connection with the attacks include Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.

