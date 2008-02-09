Coen Brothers' 'No Country' Nabs Eight Oscar Nods

For more than 20 years, Ethan and Joel Coen have written, directed, and produced films together — many of them bloody, absurd and revolving around some kind of criminal enterprise gone awry.

Their latest, No Country for Old Men, is up for eight Academy Awards — and they're the first siblings to share a nomination for best director.

The Coen brothers talk with Scott Simon about crime stories, working with babies and a mystery man named Roderick Jaynes.

