Acclaimed Irish Playwright's Film Debut: 'In Bruges'

Published February 9, 2008 at 8:00 AM EST

Playwright Martin McDonagh can make audiences laugh, and he can make them uncomfortable about what they're laughing at. He's had a string of hit plays on London's West End, most recently with The Pillowman, and he has won four Tony Awards for his Broadway productions.

Now, the Irish writer is set to make a new audience squirm — and chuckle. This weekend, he hits U.S. movie theaters with his debut as a screenwriter and director: the film In Bruges.

Euan Kerr reports from Minnesota Public Radio.

