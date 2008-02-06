© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candidates Face Political Patchwork in Va. Primary

Published February 6, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

The results of Super Tuesday illustrate how states break into a patchwork — with different candidates winning different types of districts. Virginia — where voters go to the polls next Tuesday — is another state likely to divide along specific lines.

Jeff Schapiro, political reporter and columnist for the Richmond Times Dispatch, talks with Robert Siegel.

Schapiro, who has been covering Virginia politics since 1980, says Virginia looks a bit like Missouri — one of Tuesday's most contested states — with tensions between liberal or moderate suburban voters and a more conservative rural population.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.