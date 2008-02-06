Candidates Face Political Patchwork in Va. Primary

The results of Super Tuesday illustrate how states break into a patchwork — with different candidates winning different types of districts. Virginia — where voters go to the polls next Tuesday — is another state likely to divide along specific lines.

Jeff Schapiro, political reporter and columnist for the Richmond Times Dispatch, talks with Robert Siegel.

Schapiro, who has been covering Virginia politics since 1980, says Virginia looks a bit like Missouri — one of Tuesday's most contested states — with tensions between liberal or moderate suburban voters and a more conservative rural population.

