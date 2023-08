President Bush sent his $3.1 trillion budget to lawmakers on Monday. If it passes, federal projects in the coming year will be paid for the way some consumers are told to buy appliances: No money down.

The budget includes a deficit of $400 billion even though spending is essentially frozen on many domestic programs. The plan includes big increases for the Pentagon and homeland security, however.

