Romney Defends Authenticity, Conservative Ideals

In the past year, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney poured more than $35 million of his own money into his presidential run. Now, the likelihood of a healthy return on his investment, which looked so promising in Iowa and New Hampshire, is in jeopardy.

Romney's early strategy rested on a winning boost from Iowa and then New Hampshire, and to that end, he introduced himself to voters as a social conservative. But for some voters, something didn't ring true.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.