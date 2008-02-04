© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Philip Shenon, Scrutinizing the 9/11 Investigation

Fresh Air
Published February 4, 2008 at 11:31 AM EST

Missed evidence, ignored clues, political considerations--did the 9/11 Commission really issue the definitive report on the September 2001 terror attacks?

In his new book, The Commission: The Uncensored History of the 9/11 Investigation, New York Times investigative journalist Philip Shenon scrutinizes those charged with analyzing the terror attacks and uncovers new information about the commission's complicated relationship with the Bush White House

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.