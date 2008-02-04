Philip Shenon, Scrutinizing the 9/11 Investigation

Missed evidence, ignored clues, political considerations--did the 9/11 Commission really issue the definitive report on the September 2001 terror attacks?

In his new book, The Commission: The Uncensored History of the 9/11 Investigation, New York Times investigative journalist Philip Shenon scrutinizes those charged with analyzing the terror attacks and uncovers new information about the commission's complicated relationship with the Bush White House

