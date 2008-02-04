© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush's Final Budget Proposal: $3.1 Trillion

By Brian Naylor
Published February 4, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

President Bush sends Congress his final budget — a $3.1 trillion proposal for fiscal 2009. It won't land with a thud, because in most cases this year it's traveling electronically. But a metaphorical thud is expected on Capitol Hill.

The plan purports to balance the budget by 2012, while not counting war costs or another inevitable fix to the alternative minimum tax.

Congress is expected to put up a fight over cuts in discretionary spending for domestic programs — or just wait for the next president in 2009.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor