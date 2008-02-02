© 2023 Public Radio East
Symphonic Forensics: Alsop's 'CSI Beethoven'

By Marin Alsop,
Scott Simon
Published February 2, 2008 at 5:35 PM EST

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is trying to solve two of music history's most enduring mysteries: Why did Beethoven lose his hearing, and what was the cause of his death?

Conductor Marin Alsop leads the investigation, along with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, in a series of concerts called CSI Beethoven. The orchestra plays selections from Beethoven's symphonies, joined by a team of forensic scientists — including Dr. Charles Limb, from the Department of Otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, and a leading researcher on deafness.

Marin Alsop
In 2007, Marin Alsop became music director of the Baltimore Symphony, making her the first woman to head a major American orchestra. She was named a 2005 MacArthur Fellow, the first conductor ever to receive the award. Between performances, she appears as an occasional guest on Weekend Edition Saturday and as a commentator for NPR.org's Marin Alsop on Music column.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
