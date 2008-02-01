Where the Candidates Stand on Illegal Immigration

As part of our series on issues leading up to what has become a national primary on Super Tuesday, Robert Siegel talks with Carrie Kahn about the presidential candidates' positions on immigration.

While most of them agree on securing the border, John McCain stands apart from the Republican field in proposing a chance at citizenship for illegal immigrants.

Mitt Romney and Mike Huckabee have vied to be the toughest candidate on the issue, suggesting that those without proper documentation would have just months to leave the country before facing penalties.

On the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama agree on the need for sweeping immigration reform, but differ on whether to grant driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

