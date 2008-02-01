Minnesota Among States Outside Election Spotlight

On the verge of Super Tuesday, the presidential hopefuls are turning their attention to the states with big delegate counts, such as California and New York. But what about the other states? Will the candidates spend time in Kansas or Idaho or Arizona?

Lawrence Jacobs, director of the Center of the Study of Politics and Governance at the Humphrey Institute of the University of Minnesota, talks with Michele Norris about how much attention the candidates are giving his state.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.