© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Microsoft Eager for Share of Online Ad Revenue

Published February 1, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Microsoft has plenty of reasons to want to acquire online giant Yahoo — 80 billion reasons, in fact. Online ad revenues are expected to double by 2010, reaching $80 billion, and Microsoft is eager to get into the game — if for no other reason than to slow rival Google's historic growth.

Ina Fried, senior writer at CNET News.com, talks with Michele Norris about the potential deal and the lucrative world of online advertising.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.