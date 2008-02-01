© 2023 Public Radio East
Kenyan Talks Resume After Second Killing

By Steve Inskeep,
Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
Published February 1, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon has joined efforts to calm post-election violence in Kenya. Negotiations to end the crisis were postponed Thursday after a second opposition lawmaker was killed — one of more than 850 deaths in a month of unrest. Those talks are now under way again.

The violence that began as an argument over a national election has drawn out Kenya's underlying ethnic and tribal tensions and created a crisis that may be unprecedented in Kenya's history.

