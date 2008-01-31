© 2023 Public Radio East
House Stimulus Plan Hits Partisan Wall in Senate

By Brian Naylor
Published January 31, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

If House leaders and President Bush seriously believed their $146 billion stimulus package was going to sail through the Senate, on Thursday they received a splash of cold reality.

Democratic Senate leaders unveiled plans to have as many as five votes on the package next week in an effort to make it more to their liking.

The amendments deal with food stamps and unemployment benefits — and whether to extend a tax rebate program to low income seniors.

