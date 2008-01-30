© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican Race Shifts Toward McCain

Published January 30, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

Sen. John McCain is officially the Republican presidential front-runner after a victory in Florida's primary on Tuesday. What does this mean for Super Tuesday and the rest of the presidential race? Republican political consultant Mike Murphy — who has run campaigns for both McCain and McCain's chief remaining rival, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney — talks with Renee Montagne about where the race may be headed.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.