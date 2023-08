With economic growth grinding to a halt, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again Wednesday, this time by half a percentage point.

Just before it did, the Commerce Department reported some dismal growth figures for the end of last year. The economy grew just six-tenths of a percent in the last quarter of 2007.

The Fed hopes its aggressive moves will help avoid a full blown recession.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.