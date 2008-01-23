© 2023 Public Radio East
Sue Miller's 'The Senator's Wife,' Polling Well

Fresh Air | By Maureen Corrigan
Published January 23, 2008 at 11:00 AM EST

It's January, the stock market is shaky, and the Hollywood writer's strike is still dragging on, but Fresh Air's book critic says there's at least one piece of good news this month: Sue Miller has a new novel out.

It's called The Senator's Wife, and it's about two neighbors, one a new bride, the other the longtime wife of an unfaithful politician. Corrigan says fans of Miller's previous novels (including The Good Mother, While I Was Gone and Inventing the Abbotts) should give themselves a mid-winter treat and read it.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Maureen Corrigan
Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR's Fresh Air, is The Nicky and Jamie Grant Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Literary Criticism at Georgetown University. She is an associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers (Scribner) and the winner of the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism, presented by the Mystery Writers of America. In 2019, Corrigan was awarded the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing by the National Book Critics Circle.
