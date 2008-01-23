Sue Miller's 'The Senator's Wife,' Polling Well

It's January, the stock market is shaky, and the Hollywood writer's strike is still dragging on, but Fresh Air's book critic says there's at least one piece of good news this month: Sue Miller has a new novel out.

It's called The Senator's Wife, and it's about two neighbors, one a new bride, the other the longtime wife of an unfaithful politician. Corrigan says fans of Miller's previous novels (including The Good Mother, While I Was Gone and Inventing the Abbotts) should give themselves a mid-winter treat and read it.

