Thompson Drops Out of GOP Presidential Race

Actor and former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson dropped out of the Republican presidential contest Tuesday. He had finished far behind the leading candidates in all of presidential contests so far. He had said he needed to win in South Carolina, but finished third there.

Thompson's campaign failed to match the level of interest generated by his entry into the race. His fame as a TV actor (on Law and Order) and conservative positions prompted comparisons with Ronald Reagan. In the end, his campaign lasted just 10 months.

Melissa Block talks with Rich Galen, former senior adviser to the Thompson campaign.

