© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush Proposes $150B Cash Infusion for Economy

By Jim Zarroli
Published January 18, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

President Bush on Friday attached a dollar figure to the economic stimulus package he's been talking about this week. He says he'd like to see $150 billion in tax rebates and other measures to keep the economy from slowing any further, and he says he's ready to work with Congress to make it happen.

But, as usual, the devil is in the details, and a lot of unanswered questions remain about who would get the rebates — and who would not.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli