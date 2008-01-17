Survey: Fewer Abortions, More RU-486 Use in U.S.

A new study shows that the rate of abortion in the U.S. has dropped to its lowest level since the mid-1970s.

The survey, conducted by the Alan Guttmacher Institute, found declines in every measure of abortion — the total number, the percentage of women who had abortions and the percentage of pregnancies that ended in abortion.

It also found a rise in the use of the abortion pill mifepristone, also known as RU-486.

