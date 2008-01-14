© 2023 Public Radio East
Race Matters Emerge Ahead of S. Carolina Primary

By Audie Cornish
Published January 14, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

As Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton squabble over race, fellow Democratic presidential hopeful John Edwards enters the fray — trying to peel off enough votes to give him a chance in the crucial South Carolina Democratic primary on Jan. 26. More than half of the Democratic voters are expected to be African Americans.

The skirmish about race started when Clinton commented that Martin Luther King's dream of racial equality was realized only when former President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Audie Cornish
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.
