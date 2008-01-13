© 2023 Public Radio East
Republicans Poised for Battle in Michigan Primary

By Tracy Samilton
Published January 13, 2008 at 8:00 AM EST

Voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have voiced their preferences in the presidential race. Now, voters in Michigan go to the polls on Tuesday in a contest that focuses primarily on the Republicans. That's because the National Democratic Party stripped Michigan of its delegates for trying to hold its primary before Iowa and New Hampshire.

The election is a chance for John McCain to build momentum, and a possible last-ditch effort for Mitt Romney.

Tracy Samilton reports from member station WUOM in Ann Arbor.

