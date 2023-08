Sir Edmund Hillary, the first person to stand atop Mount Everest, died in Auckland, New Zealand. He was 88. Hillary along with Tenzing Norgay, his Sherpa guide, were the first to conquer the world's highest mountain in 1953.

Phillipa Tolley, a reporter with Radio New Zealand about Hillary's life, speaks with Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.