© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court Seems Split Over Lethal Injection

By Nina Totenberg
Published January 8, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case testing whether lethal injection — the method used for executions in most states — is constitutional. Opponents say the three drugs used, and the way they are administered, create the potential for a tortuous death that would amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

The case at issue originated in Kentucky, and the state's lawyer told the justices that employees who administer the drugs make sure that the prisoner feels no pain.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg