Government Revisits Contested Wolf Recovery Plan

It has been 10 years since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reintroduced the Mexican gray wolf into the mountains of southern Arizona and New Mexico. The agency is re-evaluating the policy, which is under attack from all sides.

Ranchers hate it because they say the wolves kill cattle. Environmentalists hate the policy because wolves are killed or moved if they leave a narrow reintroduction area.

