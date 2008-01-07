© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Edwards Fights His 'Underdog' Status in N.H.

Published January 7, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

With just a day to go before the New Hampshire primary, Michele Norris checks in with former North Carolina senator and Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards on his campaign bus.

Given the recent polls and his rival's financing, Edwards admits he has a tough hill to climb.

As in Iowa last week, voters are poised to turn out in record numbers, and Tuesday's primary outcome might help define the race for the Democrats.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.