Political Strategists Discuss Iowa Caucuses

Published January 4, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

Political strategists say Iowa voters were inspired by Barack Obama's message of change and hope rather than a message of experience by Hillary Clinton. Mike Huckabee wins the GOP race in Iowa, but faces a stiff challenge against John McCain in New Hampshire's primaries next week.

Political strategists Mike Murphy and Chris Lehane discuss the results of the Iowa caucuses and how they will affect the presidential primaries with Renee Montagne.

