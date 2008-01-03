Past Problems Linger as U.S.-Libya Relations Warm

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice met with Libya's Foreign Minister Abdel-Rahman Shalqam on Thursday, the latest sign of warming ties after Libya gave up its nuclear weapons program. But human rights activists say the visit tells another story — that the Bush administration's democracy agenda is dead.

The brother of one jailed Libyan dissident says the State Department is putting out a welcome mat for the Libyan regime and turning its back on dissidents despite promises by President Bush that he would be the "dissident president."

