© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Past Problems Linger as U.S.-Libya Relations Warm

By Michele Kelemen
Published January 3, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice met with Libya's Foreign Minister Abdel-Rahman Shalqam on Thursday, the latest sign of warming ties after Libya gave up its nuclear weapons program. But human rights activists say the visit tells another story — that the Bush administration's democracy agenda is dead.

The brother of one jailed Libyan dissident says the State Department is putting out a welcome mat for the Libyan regime and turning its back on dissidents despite promises by President Bush that he would be the "dissident president."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen